Grab $200 in Bonus Bets for any game

Saturday is a glorious day for sports as we have double-digit MLB games and the Final Four. Plus, you can make it even better by claiming a great offer from bet365.

You can do that by using the bet365 bonus code NYP365 while signing up for bet365 Sportsbook. The bonus code allows new users bet $1 to get $200 in bonus bets. Just deposit $10, bet $1 on anything that’s -500 or longer (so -200 is OK, -750 is not).

Residents of Virginia are also in luck as bet365 is the newest addition to the state. They recently went live and it could not come at a better time with MLB starting and the Final Four happening this weekend. Remember, whether you are in Virginia or not, use the bonus code NYP365 to get your $200 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code

How to use the bet365 promo code on Saturday

The Braves got the win in the first game of this series, but they suffered a significant loss in the process. Ace Max Fried left the game early with a hamstring injury.

So it is now up to the next man to lead the Braves staff, and Spencer Strider is more than ready to step up. Strider has electric stuff, and he led the majors in strikeouts per nine innings last year.

The young Nationals lineup will have their hands full in this matchup. However, their starter could keep them in the game.

Josiah Gray is looking to breakout in his third full big league season, as he showed sizable improvement last year. We can’t forget his pedigree, as he was the best prospect in the blockbuster trade for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer a few years ago.

I’m expecting him to impress and contain this powerful Braves lineup. Take the under in this matchup.

Pick: Under 7 or better

Multi-Sport Parlay Bonus

An additional way to get those plus money odds for your bonus bets will be to capitalize on bet35’s multi-sport parlay bonus. A bonus of 5-70 percent will be added to successful parlays that are placed pre-game and contain legs of multiple sports.

One example that you could use this under and combine it with the UConn Huskies -5.5 in tonight’s Final Four matchup.

If you take those two bets and parlay them together you will have a bet with a nice price of +264, where you will get back more than double your stake.