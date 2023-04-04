Grab $200 in Bonus Bets Dbacks-Padres or any matchup

Commercial content. 21+.



While the madness came to an end last night, the sports world takes no breaks as Tuesday is loaded with action. Plus, you can make it even better by claiming a tremendous offer from bet365.

You can do that by using the bet365 bonus code NYP365 while signing up for bet365 Sportsbook. The bonus code allows new users bet $1 to get $200 in bonus bets. Just deposit $10, bet $1 on anything that’s -500 or longer (so -200 is OK, -750 is not).

Residents of Virginia are also in luck as bet365 is the newest addition to the state. They recently went live and it could not come at a better time with the MLB season in full swing, playoffs approaching in the NBA and NHL. Remember, whether you are in Virginia or not, use the bonus code NYP365 to get your $200 in bonus bets.

bet365 Bonus Code

How to use the bet365 promo code on Tuesday

While there is a loaded slate on the diamond today, one of the marquee matchups will be happening this afternoon as the San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This matchup should be fun to watch as two of the best starters in the NL will toe the slab. Yu Darvish will get the ball for the first time in 2023, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen him this year as he pitched for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

Darvish will be opposed by Arizona’s ace, Zac Gallen. Gallen got roughed up in his first start of the season by the Los Angeles Dodgers but has an opportunity to bounce back, as he’s had success against this Padres lineup in the past.

Back the Diamondbacks in the first five here, as they can get the Darvish early.

Pick: Arizona F5 +110

What is the bet365 bonus code?



bet365 Bonus Code NYP365 bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $1, Get $200 in Bonus Bets bet365 Sportsbook Promo T&Cs New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in NJ, CO, VA, OH only. Bet $1 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets at bet365. Deposit required. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wagers excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply

How to use the bet365 bonus code

<br />

Click the link above to head to bet365.

Click ‘Bet Now’ to sign up to bet365. Read the terms and conditions of the open account offer. Enter the required personal details, including name and date of birth. Agree to the terms and conditions and hit join bet365. You can now make a qualifying deposit and claim the offer. Place a $1 wager on any sports market. Your Bonus Bets will be available shortly after your qualifying bets have settled. You can then place bets with Bonus Bets, just select ‘Use Bonus Bets’ in the bet slip.

Multi-Sport Parlay Bonus

An additional way to get those plus money odds for your bonus bets will be to capitalize on bet35’s multi-sport parlay bonus. A bonus of 5-70 percent will be added to successful parlays that are placed pre-game and contain legs of multiple sports.

One example that you could use this angle and combine it with the Milwaukee Bucks in their matchup tonight.

If you take those two bets and parlay them together you will have a bet with a nice price of +300, where you will get back more than double your stake.