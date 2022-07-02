Grab $1,500 UFC 276 risk-free bet

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NPBONUS15. Check out how to claim a $1,500 risk-free bet, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,500.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

UFC 276 Preview:



UFC returns to Las Vegas for a belter of a fight night, with two championship belts on the line. In the main event, Israel Adesanya will defend the middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier. The co-main event will feature a featherweight championship trilogy between Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski.

The remainder of the main card is also filled with names known to bring along high-octane action, with “Sugar” Sean O’Malley kicking off the main card against Pedro Munhoz, Robbie Lawler facing Bryan Barberena, and a highly anticipated middleweight title eliminator between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira.

Adesanya is coming off of a chapter-closing decision victory over Robert Whittaker while Cannonier punched his ticket to his first crack at UFC gold by stopping Derek Brunson with a second-round knockout in February.

Cannonier has been in Adesanya’s sights for some time as “The Killa Gorilla” remains one of the heaviest punchers in the middleweight division, with four of his last five wins coming by way of stoppage.

Adesanya remains perfect at 185 pounds with eleven consecutive wins and is now in the hunt to catch Anderson Silva as the greatest middleweight in UFC history. A victory over Cannonier will continue to build the momentum to that goal.

Volkanovski has recorded two wins against the former champion already with the first being a unanimous decision victory back in 2019. He backed that win up immediately with a split decision win against Holloway in 2020 before then proceeding to defend his title against Brian Ortega and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Holloway also managed two wins since last fighting Volkanovski. In January last year, Holloway impressed with a one-sided beatdown of Calvin Kattar that ended in unanimous decision. In November, he defeated Yair Rodriguez by unanimous decision to earn another shot at Volkanovski and the title.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,500. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

UFC 276 Parlay Insurance

Fan of Parlays? Then Caesars has a fantastic UFC promo just for you. Bettors can get teir money back if exactly one leg of your UFC Parlay loses! Simply opt-in and place a 4+ leg parlay on UFC, and If you lose exactly one leg, receive a free bet equal to your stake, up to $25! Please note, minimum odds are +400.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps