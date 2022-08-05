Grab $1,500 risk-free Premier League bet

Commercial content, 21+.



English Premier League Opening Weekend: The Preview



The wait is finally over, the world’s most captivating sport returns for another year of drama, beauty, and suspense. The Premier League is back.

Arsenal kicked off the 2021-22 campaign with an away trip on a Friday night in London, so it’s very much deja vu for the Gunners. Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace are their opponents, and this is by no means a walkover for Mikel Arteta’s side. Selhurst Park has known to be a hostile environment for all away sides, and Palace won this fixture 3-0 last season.

New boys Fulham have the pleasure (or displeasure) of hosting Liverpool on Saturday. The Reds tasted domestic success on Saturday, defeating Manchester City 3-1 in the community shield. Darwin Nunez was on the scoresheet for Liverpool, with Mo Salah unsurprisingly also finding the net.

Newcastle United find themselves as the seventh favorites to win the league thanks to the influx of money from the Saudi Arabian government, but they have yet to spend it. They welcome Nottingham Forest this weekend, who’s long awaited return to the Premier League will be welcomed by many.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard welcomes his former club to Goodison Park on opening weekend, as Everton take on Chelsea. The blues are on the verge of signing highly rated Marc Cucurella, but other summer signings Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling are certainly set to feature.

Erik Ten Hag begins his time as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford, as they host Brighton. Graham Potter’s side demolished the Red Devils 4-0 late last season, and United will be out for revenge. West Ham could play the type of soccer to frustrate Manchester City on Sunday as the defending champions work in Erling Haaland to the squad, but it’s hard to see the defending Champions falling on the opening day.

Premier League Opening Weekend: The Schedule



Friday 5th August 2022

Crystal Palace v Arsenal: 3:00 pm E.T.

Saturday 6th August 2022

Fulham v Liverpool: 7:30 am E.T.

Leeds v Wolves: 10:00 am E.T

Leicester v Brentford: 10:00 am E.T

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest: 10:00 am E.T

Tottenham v Southampton: 10:00 am E.T

Everton v Chelsea: 12:30 pm E.T

Sunday 7th August 2022

Manchester United v Brighton: 9:00 am E.T

West Ham v Manchester City: 11:30 am E.T

