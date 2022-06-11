Grab $1,500 risk-free bet on UFC 275

Commercial content. 21+.



UFC 275 Preview:



UFC 275 is a stacked event full of elite talent featuring two title fights and a rematch of one of the greatest five round bouts of all time. Glover Teixeira makes his first 205-pound title defense, taking on Czech knockout artist in the main event.

Glover Teixeira has made an entire career of constantly defying expectations, culminating in him claiming the UFC light heavyweight title at the age of 41. However, as with every fighter, there will come a time when Teixeira is unable to continue competing at the very pinnacle of his weight class, and unfortunately, Jiri Prochazka is exactly the kind of physical specimen that could make this point abundantly clear.

Prochazka is as close to unique as you can get in the fight game, both in terms of the mental and physical side of things. The surging Czech samurai is monstrously strong and fast, with unorthodox striking that saw both Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes left unconscious on the canvas.

Valentina Shevchenko will see to defend her flyweight title yet again as she takes on surging contender Taila Santos. In the co-co main event, former champs Zhang Weili and Joanna Jędrzejczyk run back the all-time great bout they both featured in two years ago. The full schedule is as follows:

Glover Teixeira vs Jiri Prochazka (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs Taila Santos (women’s flyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk (women’s strawweight)

Rogerio Bontorin vs Manel Kape (flyweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

