Grab $1,500 risk-free bet on NFL Pre-season games

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NPBONUS15. Check out how to claim a $1,500 risk-free bet, ahead of a fantastic lineup of NFL pre-season action.

<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,500.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

NFL Pre-Season Opening Weekend: The Preview



Week 1 of the NFL preseason gets underway Thursday with two games (Patriots-Giants, Ravens-Titans), and with it comes intriguing odds and potentially profitable betting opportunities. The rest of the preseason slate kicks off this weekend with five games on Friday, eight games on Saturday, and one game on Sunday.

Even more so in the preseason, information is key. Knowing how certain teams approach the preseason can lead you to profitability. With that being said, some teams will rest starters entirely, while others want their first teamers to get reps. The betting market has adjusted to this information, but there’s still an opportunity to get some action down for this weekend.

The Jets take on the Eagles, after the Giants defeated New England Patriots 23-21 on Thursday night. By no means will this be the new look Jets team we expect, and will probably play this one fairly conservatively, as Breece Hall and Michael Carter jockey for their in-season roles. We don’t see New York operating a semi-effective passing attack until at least next week.

Another quesiton to ask it how much will we see from Gardner Minshew? In a game that probably won’t feature much of Zach Wilson or Jalen Hurts, Minshew is the wild card, a relatively experienced and capable quarterback continually fighting for a long-term NFL future. The full weekend pre-season schedule is as follows:

The full schedule is as follows:

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions: Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles: Friday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. ET

at Buffalo Bills: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m. ET Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

at Pittsburgh Steelers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUS15. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,500. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Daily Profit Boosts



Event Wager Previous Odds Boosted Odds Major League Baseball Guardians, White Sox & Rangers All Win +600 +800 English Premier League Newcastle, Leeds & Leicester Each Score Goal on 8/13 +180 +230 English Premier League Fulham, Arsenal & Man City All Win on 8/13 +360 +410

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.