Grab $1,500 insurance on your NBA Finals Bet

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 4: Preview

Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors gets underway on Friday night. The Celtics came out aggressive in Game 3 and tallied a 116-100 win in front of their home crowd. Boston has a chance to take control of the series and jump out to a 3-1 lead.

Golden State will look to pick up a road win in its 27th straight postseason series. Stephen Curry hurt his foot in Game 3, but he told reporters he plans to play on Friday.

Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown has been one of the best players on the floor in this series. Brown has impacted the game on both sides of the court at a high level. The California product is sound on the defensive end, but has the ability to score on his own. Center Al Horford has also provided Boston with a nice physical presence in the paint. Horford is a tall, strong power player who uses his size to his advantage.

There was much speculation surrounding Steph Curry after the Warriors Game 3 loss. There’s no doubt he’s an elite and pure shooter from all over the court, and Curry’s range is unbelievable with a lightning-quick release. The Warriors need all their super stars to turn up tonight, in order to level the series.

NBA Finals Game 4 odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 214.5 Golden State Warriors +145 (+3.5) -110 Over -110 Boston Celtics -175 (-3.5) -110 Under -110 Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

