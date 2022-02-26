Grab $1,500 free bet for UFC Fight Night

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim a first deposit bonus up to $1,500 in time for the 49th edition of UFC Fight night.

<br />

What do you get with the Caesars promo code?

Bettors in New York new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of the first deposit match offer of up to $1,500 this week.

When it comes to free bet offers, Caesars offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher first deposit match anywhere else in New York.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?

Caesars Promo Code NYPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get a first deposit match up to $1,500 when you deposit $50 Caesars Promo Code T&Cs New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

UFC Fight Night: The Preview

The UFC Lightweight division could crown its next title challenger this weekend when Bobby Green steps up on short notice to challenge the seemingly unstoppable Islam Mackhachev.

Also on display at UFC Vegas 49 is a must-win Middleweight match between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman and a potential Flyweight firefight with Priscila Cachoeira taking on Ji Yeon Kim.

Islam Makhachev is steamrolling his way to the lightweight title. His only loss was a knockout from Adriano Martins seven years ago, and he has since strung nine impressive wins together.

His challenger is one of few men crazy enough to step up on short notice to fight Makhachev. Bobby Green has kept very active, fighting seven times since 2020, and has gone 5-2 in that period.

Wellington Turman and Misha Cirkunov sees an exciting prospect take on a more experienced fighter. Turman with youth on his side, has speed and smoothness that Cirkunov doesn’t quite match to.

Turman’s last fight was a win over Sam Turley back in August, and should he be able to defeat Cirkunov, Turman would not only be securing back-to-back wins but also a win over the biggest name of his career yet.

How to use the Caesars Promo Code

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR. Make your initial deposit. Your deposit will be matched up to the value of $1,500 in free bets. Your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise they will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers

Caesars Same Game Parlay Insurance



Caesars same game parlay insurance offer allows bettors to get their money back if exactly one leg of their Same Game Parlay loses. Simply place a Same Game Parlay that is 4+ legs (minimum odds of +400), and If you lose exactly one leg, receive a Free Bet equal to your stake, up to the value of $50.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus



21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.