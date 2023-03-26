Grab $1,500 for Sunday’s NBA action, any sport

Commercial content. 21+.



Sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts and residents in the Bay State can get an excellent new customer offer from Caesars Sportsbook. New customers can claim the Caesars Massachusetts promo code NPBONUS1BET to get a first bet up to $1,500, and if it loses, the amount wagered is returned back in bet credits.

Bettors in other Caesars states can grab promo code NPBONUSFULL to claim Caesars’ regular offer. This offer is quite similar to the Massachusetts offer, except it’s a first bet of $1,250 that gets refunded as bet credits if it loses.

We’ve got a full day of NBA basketball coming up and there are plenty of great opportunities to use the Caesars Massachusetts promo code NPBONUS1BET. Each offer works for any sports market on Caesars Sportsbook.

Click the links below for more information.

Caesars Massachusetts Go-Live Promo Code

<br />

Caesars Promo Code

<br />

The Caesars Massachusetts promo code NPBONUS1BET lets new customers get up to $1,500 in bet credits. It requires a first bet of $10 or more, and the amount wagered on losing bets gets returned back in bet credits so there’s no reason to stress about losing money.

If you win, you get your winnings just like normal. The promo code NPBONUSFULL also allows users to get 1,000 Tier credits and 1,000 Reward credits just for signing up.

NBA Sunday preview

The NBA postseason is rapidly approaching and every game is important down the stretch, which should make for some entertaining basketball this Sunday.

There are nine NBA games today, starting with the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m. ET. Later on in the afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Chicago Bulls in a battle of teams fighting for their playoff lives.

Five games tip off at 6 p.m. ET. The Memphis Grizzlies play the Hawks in Atlanta on NBATV, the Boston Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs, the Houston Rockets play at the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Orlando Magic host the Brooklyn Nets, and the Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors north of the border.

Out west, the Portland Trail Blazers host the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco to close out the night. If you like a bet in any of these games, use the Caesars promo code NPBONUS1BET in Massachusetts, or promo code NPBONUSFULL in other states.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and go to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the necessary details and verify your information. Enter promo code NPBONUS1BET when asked. Make your initial deposit of at least $10. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,500. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your bet credits will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the bet credits within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Check out GameSense for safer gambling help in Massachusetts





GameSense Massachusetts GameSense Massachusetts

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. LiveChat with a GameSense Advisor at GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234