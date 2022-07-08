Grab $1,500 bonus this weekend

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NPBONUS15. Check out how to claim a $1,500 risk-free bet, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,500.

When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher sum anywhere else in New York.

Upcoming sports lineup with Caesars

Summer sport doesn’t come much better than action from SW19. The grass season of tennis is almost up, and the Mens and Ladies Finals take place this weekend. Nick Kyrgios was granted an automatic spot in the final after Rafael Nadal withdrew through injury. The Australian will take on Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the final, with their game ongoing.

History makers Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will meet in the Wimbledon final after the pair claimed impressive victories in the last four. Tunisian third seed Jabeur became the first Arab player to reach a Grand Slam singles final with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 win over Tatjana Maria. Rybakina then became the first singles player from Kazakhstan to reach a major final with a 6-3 6-3 dismantling of former champion Simona Halep.

The Miami Marlins take on a familiar rival in the New York Mets in game one on Friday night from Citi Field. The Marlins will have Pablo Lopez on the mound. The Mets counter with Chris Bassitt fresh off the IL.

The New York Yankees continue their four-game series in Boston against the Red Sox on Friday night. The Bronx Bombers have the best record in baseball and a sizable lead in the AL East as they battle their long-time rivals. The Red Sox are in prime position to make the playoffs and may soon have the return of their top-two starters, Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi.

Formula One travels to the Red Bull Ring in Austria this weekend, with the first Sprint race of the calendar. Max Verstappen had issues at Silverstone, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz taking the win in a drama filled British GP. Mercedes problems seem to have been nullified to a certain extent, with back to back podium finishes for seven time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,500. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers

MLB Bet & Get



21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Opt-In and cumulatively place $100+ on Major League Baseball to earn a $20 Free Bet! Minimum odds must be -110 for each wager, straight bets, live markets, parlays, and SGPs qualify.

Caesars Profit Boosts

21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.