Grab $1,250 with Caesars bonus

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL. Click the button below to learn how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before NFL Week 9.

<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,250. When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

NFL Week 9: The pick



After a bye during Week 8, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on “Sunday Night Football.” KC hosts the Tennessee Titans, a team with uncertainty at quarterback.

Titans starting QB Ryan Tannehill missed Tennessee’s 17-10 win over the Texans in Week 8 due to an illness and a sprained ankle and it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to play against Kansas City. The Titans went to rookie Malik Willis against Houston, who completed 6-of-10 passes and threw a pick as Tennessee focused on the run game to win.

Regardless of who starts for the Titans, beating the Chiefs in Arrowhead is going to be a tall order. Caesars Sportsbook has Kansas City favored by a whopping 12.5 points, which feels like a lot but the Chiefs have shown they can score in bunches.

Kansas City is the highest-scoring team in the NFL at 31.9 points per game and it’s hard to see Tennessee keeping up with that even if Tannehill plays. The Titans will lean on running back Derrick Henry, but if the Chiefs can limit the run game then Tennessee has way less options on offense.

Swallow the points and take the Chiefs to cover -12.5 using promo code NPBONUSFULL on Caesars Sportsbook.

The pick: Chiefs -12.5 points vs. Titans

How to claim Caesars new customer offer

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Profit Boosts

21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both straight bets (money line, spread, total) and parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to straight bets only, parlays only, or even parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.