Grab $1,250 on Caesars for Thursday Night Football

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL. Check out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

<br />

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,250. When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

Thursday Night Football: Saints @ Cardinals



New Orleans will try to bounce back from a loss to Cincinnati when it travels to Arizona on Thursday night. The Saints have lost four of their last five games and could be without their starting quarterback again this week. Arizona is on a two-game losing streak following a 19-9 loss at Seattle last week.

Arizona has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league so far this season, losing four of its first six games. The Cardinals have mixed in wins against the Raiders and Panthers, but they are coming off consecutive losses to Philadelphia and Seattle.

A home game on Thursday Night Football might be the last thing they need right now, but it for sure is a chance to tell the league that they’re not going anywhere yet.

The Saints 27-26 opening day win over Atlanta feels a long time ago, and since they have lost four of their five games. A third-quarter 23-14 lead wasn’t enough to get them over the line against the Bengals, as they eventually fell 30-26.

Injuries to key players such as Jamies Winston (QB), Jarvis Landry (WR) and Michael Thomas (WR) are partly to blame for their poor form but have still managed to post good numbers in their absence.

They rank seventh in the NFL for yards per game (382.3), and are coming up against an Arizona team who rank 12th for yards allowed. This matchup is certainly a strange one, and we’ve had our fair share of odd TNF matchups this season, but these two sides’ records don’t tell the whole story.

Having backed the under in the last three TNF affairs, I’m gonna back the points this week. Take the over in this all-NFC affair, and hope for a more exciting duel than the previous prime-time games.

The Pick: Total Points: 44.5 – OVER @ -110

How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUSFULL. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Profit Boosts



21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.