Grab $1,250 on Caesars for Eagles vs. Commanders

New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL. Check out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars, ahead of Monday Night Football.

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,250. When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

Eagles vs. Commanders Same Game Parlay

Caesars Sportsbook are one of many fantastic NFL betting sites which offers the same game parlay feature, so we’re giving you a tasty SGP to use on tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup.

Washington Commanders +11

Under 44.5 Points

AJ Brown anytime TD

Philadelphia, despite being undefeated, wasn’t able to cover the 14-point spread in Week 9, and we see another double-digit spread tonight. Taylor Heinicke is 11-8 against the spread in his career as a starter, but more importantly, he’s 3-0 this fall. The Commanders quarterback has been a double-digit underdog 3 times in his career, and Washington is 2-1 against the number in those games. While I’m not expecting the Commanders to win, I reckon they can keep it close with the +11 point spread.

Games taking place on primetime this season have typically gone under, which, as much as fans of the sport hate to see, is not such a bad thing for betting purposes. I don’t expect that trend to buck this evening, and for the Commanders to keep it close, they will have to keep the score down. Take the Under 44.5 points, and settle in for another dull MNF game.

Without focusing too much on the Commanders, my final pick is for Eagles WR AJ Brown to find the endzone. He’s found the endzone five times in his last three games and rounds out our same game parlay nicely to +700.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.