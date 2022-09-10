Grab $1,250 First Bet on Caesar

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook, using the promo code NPBONUSFULL. Check out how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars, ahead of a fantastic lineup of sports.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Bettors new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of bet insurance on your first sports wager, up to a value of $1,250. When it comes to risk-free bet offers, Caesars’ offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start.

Expert’s parlay picks with Caesars Sportsbook

Given Caesars Sportsbook’s quality in the parlay world, our sports betting expert gives you a mouthwatering parlay, at +680 odds.

My first pick involves a College Football top-25 matchup between No.17 Pittsburgh and No.24 Tennessee. The Volunteers have plenty of ability to move the ball, but Pitt should be able to control the game. The Panthers defensive line is deep, and I’m going for a low scoring affair.

Pick 1: Tennessee vs. Pittsburgh – Under 66.5 Points @ -110

Monza holds a place in many Formula One fans hearts, and none more so than those at Ferrari. The Scuderia boys have had a tough time in 2022, and as much as I’d love a win here, I can’t see it happening. Whilst the odds are not great for another Max Verstappen win, it’s a parlay, and another leg to add.

Pick 2: Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen to win @ -275

The 2021 season was one of tumult for the Baltimore Ravens, but it’s their time to turn a corner. New York Jets are their opponents, and Lamar Jackson should have no issues in breaking their defense apart.

The Ravens should be able to generate success on early downs in the run game. Once they establish the line of scrimmage, that’ll allow Jackson to make plays on the ground as well, ultimately leading to success in the short and intermediate passing game. Take the Ravens to cover, and they should do so with ease.

Pick 3: Baltimore Ravens -6.5 @ -110

Aiming to avoid a fourth Major League Soccer defeat on the bounce, Charlotte FC welcome New York City FC to the Bank of America on Saturday. NYCFC make the journey looking to end a barren run which has seen them fail to win any of their most recent four matches. Two defenses out of shape, and seemingly hard to pick a winner, I’ll take both teams to score.

Pick 4: Charlotte FC vs. NYCFC – Both teams to score @ -175

This parlay produces odds of +680, meaning a $100 wager would return $680 profit. Caesars Sportsbook has fantastic parlay options, so make sure you don’t miss out.



How to claim Caesars New Customer Offer

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook. Read the terms and conditions of the offer. Enter the required details and verify your information. When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NPBONUS15. Make your initial deposit. Place your first sports bet up to the value of $1,250. If your bet wins, you will be paid out in cash. If your wager loses, your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise, they will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers



Caesars Profit Boosts

New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.

Who doesn’t like a little extra bang for their buck? Caesars Profit Boosts increase the net winnings of your bet by a given percentage and can be applied to plenty of types of bets.

Profit Boosts can be applied to both Straight bets (money line, spread, total) and Parlays, but there are also Profit Boosts that’ll exclusively apply to Straight bets only, Parlays only, or even Parlays with a set number of legs. Profit Boosts can be applied to a variety of sports and bet types, but only those available will appear in your bet slip.

Keep an eye out for any profit boosts in your ‘Bonus Drawer’ on Caesars Sportsbook.