Grab $1,100 insurance on your PGA Championship bet

<br />

PGA Championship Preview



The next major rolls around as golf heads to Southern Hills for the PGA Championship. Defending champion Phil Mickelson will not attend the major, so there is a new champion to be crowned this weekend.

The favorite? None other than world No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Only 20 golfers have won multiple majors in the same year and none since Jack Nicklaus in 1975 have paired the Masters with the US PGA Championship. The man from New Jersey has posted two top 20 finishes in his last two tournaments. What a year for Scottie so far.

It’s five years now since Jordan Spieth captured The Open and at last his game is even better than it was then, matching the standards he’d set when winning The Masters and the US Open in 2015. The three-time major champion is driving it well, his irons are deadly, his scrambling remains excellent, and he’s managed a win and a runner-up finish since Augusta without putting as we know he can.

Outside of the USA, the wait for an English major winner could be ended by Tommy Fleetwood. He’s got form at courses which correlate well, in particular Shinnecock, and has been playing nicely. It wouldn’t take much of a step forward from 14th in The Masters to be right amongst it here.

PGA Championship Odds

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Golfer Odds Scottie Scheffler +1100 Jon Rahm +1200 Rory McIlroy +1400 Justin Thomas +1400 Jordan Spieth +1600 Collin Morikawa +1800 Patrick Cantlay +2000 Hideki Matusyama +2200 Dustin Johnson +2200

All other golfers +2200 or higher

