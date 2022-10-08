Grab $1,000 risk-free bet and expert picks

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a $1,000 risk free bet with BetMGM. Use the bonus code NPBONUS when signing up to BetMGM, and make your first sports bet risk-free.

BetMGM Bonus Code

<br />

BetMGM’s new customer offer gives new users a brilliant risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. By using the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS, you are able to take advantage of this fantastic offer ahead of a weekend, including the MLB Playoffs, NFL Week 5, and the return of the NHL.

This means that if your wager wins, you keep the winnings, but even if it loses, you will get your entire stack back as free bets.

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the most competitive out there, providing new customers with a great welcome to life with BetMGM.

Expert picks on BetMGM



Tottenham Hotspur has lost just twice in the Premier League since April, with one of those defeats coming against this weekend’s opponents, Brighton. The Seagulls are sitting pretty in fourth but know the threats that Antonio Conte’s side offers.

From three home games, Brighton has seven points, whereas Tottenham has just one win on the road this season. In a weekend of chaotic sports action, this is one of the more subtle picks, and I’ll take Brighton draw no bet.

The Pick: Brighton draw no bet @ +120

San Diego Padres and New York Mets both entered the season with aspirations of winning their respective National League divisions, but they will have to put that disappointment to the side when they open their NL Wild Card series on Friday night. They played six games against each other this season, with San Diego winning four of those matchups.

The Mets once held a 10.5-game lead over Atlanta in the standings and had a chance to secure the title again last weekend, but the Braves pulled off a three-game sweep. They managed to resurrect some confidence, and I fancy them to cover tonight.

The Pick: New York Mets (-1.5) @ +155

Betting on Sports?

What is the BetMGM bonus code?



BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

How to use your BetMGM bonus code

<br />

Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code. Register your details and read the T&Cs. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS. Make your first deposit up to $1,000. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Refer a Friend with BetMGM



21+.NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.