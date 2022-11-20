Grab $1,000 No Sweat bet on NFL Week 11

Commercial content. 21+.



FanDuel Promo Code

NFL Week 10: The pick



The New York Giants return to the Meadowlands with a chance to build on their 7-2 record. Up next, the 3-6 Detroit Lions.

Despite the big differences in the teams’ records, oddsmakers anticipate this being a competitive matchup. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Giants as three-point home favorites. That seems like too low of a spread and I think the play here is to back New York.

The Giants are who they are. They run the ball, play good defense and have Daniel Jones do just enough to win. It’s been a winning formula for them, even though they have yet to beat a team by multiple scores this season.

Ultimately, New York is finding ways to win games, especially against average to below average teams. Detroit falls right in that category.

The Lions are competitive every game and have won two straight, but they have shown they are worthy of their 3-6 record. Detroit’s biggest flaw is its defense that allows a league-high 29.3 points per game.

While the Lions will be a tough test for New York, expect the Giants to fend them off and win by at least three points.

Giants vs. Lions prediction: Giants -3

