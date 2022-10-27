Grab $1,000 No Sweat bet for Thursday Night Football

Commercial content. 21+.



The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. Follow the link below, and claim your bonus for Thursday Night Football: Ravens vs. Buccaneers.

FanDuel Promo Code

<br />

The FanDuel promo code allows new customers to claim a $1,000 No sweat first bet, when signing up to FanDuel Sportsbook. Place your first sports bet up to $1,000, and if it loses, you’ll receive the value of your stake back in the form of free bets.

All you need to do is follow our link to add the FanDuel promo code to your FanDuel registration process, and place your first sports bet at FanDuel Sportsbook.

What is the FanDuel promo code?



FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only. 21 or older. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY Full T&C apply.

FanDuel Maryland Pre-Launch Offer

<br />

The FanDuel promo code allows bettors in Maryland to claim $100 in free bets when online sports betting launches in the state. Simply follow the link above, create your new sportsbook account, and you’ll receive $100 in free bets on launch day.

The wait is nearly over, Maryland bettors, and there’s arguably no better time for sports betting to launch. The World Cup is just a month away, the NFL season is in full swing, and there’s so much college sports action to look forward to.

How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

<br />

Click here to claim the Fanduel Sportsbook welcome bonus. Enter and verify your details. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions. Make your first deposit. Place a sports bet up to $1,000 If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings. If the wager loses, you will receive your stake back in the form of free bets You have 14 days to wager your free bets should the original bet lose.

Refer a friend, get a bonus



21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a free bet for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site.

Once your friend is signed up, and placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.