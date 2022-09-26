Grab $1,000 No Sweat Bet for Giants vs. Cowboys

Commercial content. 21+.



Giants vs. Cowboys: The Pick



MetLife Stadium, Giants vs. Cowboys, Monday Night Football, what’s not to like?

The Cowboys enter the Empire State 1-1, coming off a close win versus the Bengals. As for the Giants, they’re sitting pretty at 2-0. New York managed a three-point victory over the Panthers in their last game, and a win tonight would send a big statement to any doubters out there.

Dallas’ season started out pretty rough. The Cowboys took on the Buccaneers in their opener, failing to score in the final three quarters in a 19-3 blowout loss. Ezekiel Elliott rushed 10 times for 52 yards in that one, and Noah Brown led the receivers on five catches for 68 yards.

Game two went better for Dallas, but it was a tense game. The Cowboys scored just three points after halftime in an eventual 20-17 win. New QB Cooper Rush posted 235 yards with a TD, and Elliott rushed for 53 yards. Brown led the receivers again with 91 yards and a score.

Over on the Giants’ side, they’ve got a couple of close wins under their belt so far. The first one came in the opener versus the Titans. New York came back from a 13-0 halftime deficit for a 21-20 victory.

Game two was another success for the Giants. They took on Carolina and hung on for a 19-16 victory. By no means is this pick biased, but I’m liking the Giants here. The spread is short, and I’ll take the Giants to cover.

The Pick: New York Giants (-1.5) @ -110

