Goran Dragic signing with Nets in Steve Nash reunion

The Nets are bolstering their backcourt for the stretch run.

Veteran point guard Goran Dragic is signing with the Nets, The Athletic reported Monday, reuniting coach Steve Nash with his former Suns teammate.

Dragic, 35, began this season with the Raptors before being traded to the Spurs at the deadline. The Spurs then bought out Dragic, allowing him to choose his next team.

The Slovenian should provide the Nets an experienced hand at guard, especially with Kyrie Irving still not able to play in home games because of his unvaccinated status.

Dragic, who overlapped with Nash in Phoenix from 2008-2011, averaged 16.2 points and 5.1 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from deep for the 2019-20 Heat team that reached the NBA Finals. He was an All-Star during the 2017-18 season.

The Nets are signing Goran Dragic. NBAE via Getty Images

Goran Dragic (l.) and Steve Nash (r.) as Suns teammates in 2010. Getty Images

The Nets will waive guard Jevon Carter to make room for Dragic on the roster, ESPN reported.