Google’s YouTube TV taking over NFL Sunday Ticket for $2B a year

After 29 years, NFL Sunday Ticket has a new home.

The NFL officially announced on Thursday that it has a multi-year deal with Google for YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket beginning with the 2023 season. According to the Wall Street Journal, it’s a seven-year agreement worth about $2 billion a year.

The Post reported on Tuesday that YouTube TV had emerged as the frontrunner for the service.

NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch all out-of-market Sunday games on Fox and CBS, had been on DirecTV since 1994, and now for the first time will be a streaming-only service. It can be bought as an add-on to YouTube TV or as a standalone through YouTube Primetime Channels.

DirecTV had been paying the league $1.5 billion annually.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

YouTube TV is a paid streaming service with an array of television channels. YouTube Primetime Channels offers premium channels as standalone purchases that can be watched on YouTube. It’s unknown what NFL Sunday Ticket will cost; YouTube TV’s base price is $64.99 a month.

Apple was previously a leading contender for NFL Sunday Ticket, but talks reportedly broke down last week. Amazon, which is in its first year of streaming “Thursday Night Football,” was also in the running.

The NFL says it will work with YouTube on distributing Sunday Ticket to bars and restaurants. The league is looking for $200 million for those licensing right, according to the Journal.