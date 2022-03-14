Gonzaga will outshine Duke in West Region

The best team (No. 1 Gonzaga), arguably the two best NBA prospects (Chet Holmgren and Paulo Banchero) and the best story (No. 2 Duke in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season). The West Region is the Region of Stars.

It’s too bad the regional final isn’t in Los Angeles, because a showdown between Duke and Gonzaga would be made for Hollywood. The draw isn’t necessarily easy for either, however. Gonzaga could get a live No. 9 seed in the second round if uber-talented Memphis wins its first game. Physical Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 is not a good matchup for Duke, which has played soft of late.

Bracket Buster: Alabama

The Crimson Tide can reach the Final Four. It already beat Gonzaga, Tennessee, Baylor, Arkansas and Houston. It’s a matter of which Alabama team shows up, because this group also lost to Iona, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. There isn’t a bigger boom-or-bust team in the entire tournament.

First-Round Upset Watch

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont

Arkansas was nearly upset by Colgate in the first round a year ago en route to the school’s first Elite Eight berth since 1995, and this year’s opponent is better. If 28-win Vermont can keep the game at its far more methodical pace, sharpshooting duo Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu will give Eric Musselman and Co. fits.

The Crimson tide is slated to reach the final four of this years March Madness after beating several other teams. Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite Paolo Banchero’s fame starting to dim, he is still considered a player to watch. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

No. 7 seeded Michigan state is slated to play No. 10 Davidson which is set to be one of the best matches of the season. Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Best First-Round Matchup

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson

Tom Izzo against Bob McKillop is as good as it gets in the first round, two coaching giants in the sport matching wits with two teams that have shown flashes of big potential. It’s too bad the two schools couldn’t borrow two players from the Warriors — famous alums Draymond Green and Steph Curry — for this one.

Unsung Player: G JD Notae, Arkansas

His development as Mr. Everything for the Razorbacks — their leading scorer, distributor and best perimeter defender — keyed their second-half run as a four-seed after a shaky start to the season.

Drew Timme #2 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs walks on the court during the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

JD Notae (right) has become Arkansas’ leading scorer, distributor and best perimeter defender — keyed their second-half run as a four-seed. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 13 Vermont is slated to play No. 4 Alabama and could upset the entire bracket if they play it right. Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Player to watch: F Paulo Banchero, Duke

Amid Duke’s uneven finish to the year, Banchero’s star has slightly dimmed. He hasn’t taken over games. The load of talent, though, in the 6-foot-10 wing is still clear every time he touches the floor. Don’t count out a monster tournament as a reminder.

The Post’s Pick: Gonzaga

Don’t overthink it — I didn’t. Gonzaga is the only team in the nation with an offense and defense both ranked in the top 10 in efficiency. The 7-foot Holmgren, a shot-blocking dynamo and gifted athlete, may be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and he is surrounded by elite college talent in Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard and Julian Strawther. Memphis isn’t disciplined enough to hang with the Zags for more than a half, No. 5 Connecticut proves to be too offensively limited in the Sweet 16, and Duke, which will barely get to the regional final after surviving Texas Tech, won’t have much left in a lopsided Elite Eight clash.