The Gonzaga Bulldogs have regained the No. 1 spot in the AP poll and will look to show they deserve to stay there on Thursday against San Francisco.

San Francisco is tasked with trying to slow down a Bulldogs offense that has scored at least 110 points in three straight games and is second in the country in points scored on a per-possession basis. The Dons rank 18th in the nation in points allowed on a per-possession basis in road games and is 31st in rebound rate.

The offensive success of the Bulldogs has been largely due to getting the ball inside, ranking first in the country in field-goal and 2-point shooting percentage, but San Francisco rates eighth in 2-point shooting percentage and 38th in overall field-goal shooting percentage. The Dons are led by guard Jamaree Bouyea’s 17.9 ppg.

An outright win may not be in the cards for San Francisco on Thursday, but after Gonzaga outscored its first three conference opponents by a combined 92 points, the Dons are primed to give the Zags their first true test in WCC play this season.

The play: San Francisco, +15.5.