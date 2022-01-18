The Detroit Pistons (10-32) visit the Golden State Warriors (31-12) after losing three road games in a row. The Warriors are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The point total for the matchup is set at 215.5.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.