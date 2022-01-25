The Dallas Mavericks (27-20) are only 3-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors (34-13) at Chase Center on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup’s over/under is set at 210.5.

