Golden State Warriors tickets 2022-23: Where to buy, prices

The reigning NBA champion Warriors have a lot of basketball left to play this season.
And with a roster boasting fan favorites like sharpshooting, two-time MVP Steph Curry, five-time all-star Klay Thompson and 2017 defensive player of the year Draymond Green, there’s never been a better time to catch the long-running dynasty hoop at Golden State’s Chase Center than in the 82 games before the postseason.
However, with so many exciting matchups in the regular season, it’s tough to figure out which makes the most sense to attend.
That’s where we come in.
Our team pored through the Warriors’ schedule and found the best prices on Vivid Seats for all upper deck, lower deck and courtside VIP seats.
We’re happy to report that some tickets are available for as low as $51 before fees.
So, if you want to see Steph, Klay and Dray live this season, take a look below.
We might have already found the game that’s right for you.
Warriors vs. Heat (Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $84
Lower deck prices start at $159
Courtside VIP prices start at $1,292
Warriors vs. Kings (Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $73
Lower deck prices start at $147
Courtside VIP prices start at $1,309
Warriors vs. Cavaliers (Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $112
Lower deck prices start at $216
Courtside VIP prices start at $2,410
Warriors vs. Spurs (Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $63
Lower deck prices start at $149
Courtside VIP prices start at $1,807
Warriors vs. Knicks (Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $82
Lower deck prices start at $214
Courtside VIP prices start at $2,969
Warriors vs. Clippers (Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $109
Lower deck prices start at $240
Courtside VIP prices start at $4,189
Warriors vs. Jazz (Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $78
Lower deck prices start at $239
Courtside VIP prices start at $1,749
Warriors vs. Bulls (Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $90
Lower deck prices start at $240
Courtside VIP prices start at $3,237
Warriors vs. Rockets (Friday, Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $86
Lower deck prices start at $234
Courtside VIP prices start at $5,315
Warriors vs. Pacers (Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $60
Lower deck prices start at $118
Courtside VIP prices start at $1,926
Warriors vs. Celtics (Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $193
Lower deck prices start at $437
Courtside VIP prices start at $14,381
Warriors vs. Grizzlies (Sunday, Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $179
Lower deck prices start at $387
Courtside VIP prices start at $6,981
Warriors vs. Hornets (Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $89
Lower deck prices start at $196
Courtside VIP prices start at $2,404
Warriors vs. Jazz (Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $83
Lower deck prices start at $185
Courtside VIP prices start at $4,914
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers (Friday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $88
Lower deck prices start at $254
Courtside VIP prices start at $5,315
Warriors vs. Hawks (Monday, Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $68
Lower deck prices start at $166
Courtside VIP prices start at $6,007
Warriors vs. Pistons (Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $59
Lower deck prices start at $136
Courtside VIP prices start at $6,213
Warriors vs. Magic (Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $82
Lower deck prices start at $207
Courtside VIP prices start at $6,878
Warriors vs. Suns (Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $89
Lower deck prices start at $221
Courtside VIP prices start at $8,273
Warriors vs. Nets (Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $141
Lower deck prices start at $312
Courtside VIP prices start at $23,953
Warriors vs. Grizzlies (Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $85
Lower deck prices start at $231
Courtside VIP prices start at N/A
Warriors vs. Raptors (Friday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $83
Lower deck prices start at $199
Courtside VIP prices start at $12,047
Warriors vs. Mavericks (Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $105
Lower deck prices start at $306
Courtside VIP prices start at $11,631
Warriors vs. Thunder (Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $51
Lower deck prices start at $132
Courtside VIP prices start at $4,324
Warriors vs. Lakers (Saturday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $234
Lower deck prices start at $446
Courtside VIP prices start at $27,502
Warriors vs. Wizards (Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $57
Lower deck prices start at $167
Courtside VIP prices start at $7,553
Warriors vs. Rockets (Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $80
Lower deck prices start at $184
Courtside VIP prices start at $4,912
Warriors vs. Timberwolves (Sunday, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $83
Lower deck prices start at $193
Courtside VIP prices start at N/A
Warriors vs. Trail Blazers (Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $61
Lower deck prices start at $143
Courtside VIP prices start at $8,033
Warriors vs. Clippers (Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $85
Lower deck prices start at $202
Courtside VIP prices start at N/A
Warriors vs. Pelicans (Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $84
Lower deck prices start at $216
Courtside VIP prices start at $15,063
Warriors vs. Bucks (Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $150
Lower deck prices start at $338
Courtside VIP prices start at $28,142
Warriors vs. Suns (Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $84
Lower deck prices start at $217
Courtside VIP prices start at $8,295
Warriors vs. 76ers (Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $104
Lower deck prices start at $262
Courtside VIP prices start at $20,083
Warriors vs. Timberwolves (Sunday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $85
Lower deck prices start at $197
Courtside VIP prices start at $15,712
Warriors vs. Pelicans (Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $62
Lower deck prices start at $171
Courtside VIP prices start at N/A
Warriors vs. Spurs (Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $66
Lower deck prices start at $175
Courtside VIP prices start at N/A
Warriors vs. Thunder (Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. EST)
Upper deck prices start at $59
Lower deck prices start at $167
Courtside VIP prices start at $6,005
(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout).
If you still need convincing in regards to seeing the Warriors live, just take a look at this unbelievable bucket Curry kissed off the glass.
And if you can’t make it out to see the Warriors at home, you can find their complete schedule, including away games, here.
Other huge events at the Chase Center in 2022
While the Warriors are clearly the main attraction at the arena, you won’t want to sleep on the other mega events taking place at the venue in the next few months.
Here are just five of our favorites on the Warriors’ off nights.
• Lizzo (Nov. 12)
• Smashing Pumpkins with Janes Addiction (Nov. 15)
• Carrie Underwood (Nov. 19)
• Andrea Bocelli (Dec. 1)
• Adam Sandler (Dec. 6)