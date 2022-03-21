Golden Knights vs. Wild odds and predictions for Monday NHL

The Vegas Golden Knights were supposed to coast to the postseason this season. The Knights entered the season as a top-five Stanley Cup favorite and were odds-on to win the Pacific Division — and that was before they traded for superstar center Jack Eichel in November.

But injuries, some bad luck, and inconsistent play have Vegas on thin ice. The Knights currently occupy the final Wild Card spot in the NHL, but they are just one point up on Dallas and have played three more games. Add in the fact that Robin Lehner, Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, Alec Martinez, and Reilly Smith are all out of the lineup and there’s a legitimate reason to be concerned for the Knights.



Vegas did alleviate some of the pressure with back-to-back wins over Florida and Los Angeles, but those wins came on the heels of a five-game losing streak that sent the Knights tumbling out of a playoff position.

While Vegas’ 2-5 record over its last seven contests is not easy on the eye, the Knights have a +0.25 expected goal differential per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 and a -1.01 goal differential per 60 minutes in that same span. Poor finishing and pedestrian goaltending have held Vegas back, but some positive regression should be coming for the Knights, so long as the goaltending holds up.

Fortunately for Vegas, the goaltending matchup on Monday night against Minnesota shouldn’t be a huge issue. No matter if it’s Laurent Brossoit or Logan Thompson in goal for Vegas, they should not have too much of an issue keeping pace with the Wild’s Cam Talbot, who has skated to a .907 save percentage and -6.4 Goals Saved Above Expected in 38 games this season.

Minnesota’s overall numbers and recent form is stronger than Vegas and the Wild are at home, so it’s no wonder that the Wild are -165 favorites over the Knights (+145) on Monday night. However, with the goaltending matchup close to being a wash, there is a path to success for Vegas on the road and I think these odds — which could get better throughout the day as money comes in on Minnesota — are good enough to take a shot on the underdog in a game with a lot of playoff implications.