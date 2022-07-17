Goldberg on shoulder injury, WWE contract, potential return

Bill Goldberg hasn’t wrestled for WWE since facing Roman Reigns at “Elimination Chamber” in February and he’s waiting to find out if and when there will be a next time for him to step in a ring. He’s ready if WWE wants him.

The 55-year-old told The Post that while the match with Reigns for the Universal championship completed his obligation for the number of bouts he signed on for, he is still currently under contract with WWE.

Goldberg, who will be featured in the latest “Biography: WWE Legends” episode on Sunday (8 p.m., A&E), revealed before facing Reigns that his shoulder was injured and would likely need surgery when his time in the ring was over. When asked about his current status, he said he still hasn’t gotten “cut on because you never know when the phone’s gonna ring.” He noted he’s in “pretty damn good shape right now” compared to where he was.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” Goldberg said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows.”

Bill Goldberg faces Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February. AFP via Getty Images

Goldberg said his shoulder, which he described as “absolutely destroyed over the past four or five years,” was so bad that he couldn’t pick up a five-pound weight – but was somehow “able to hide it from everybody.” He thought he was going to need reattachment surgery, but doesn’t believe that to be the case at the moment after the time he’s spent rehabbing the injury. Goldberg started with a one-pound weight and the weight of his arm and is now back to shoulder pressing an 80-pound dumbbell again.

“I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again,” he said. “I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn’t an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone.”

Goldberg had just a couple of weeks to train for his match with Reigns, his first in four months at the time, and said the more time he gets before stepping back in the ring again would be a plus. He has, however, learned that it’s good to be prepared for it at any moment and not to expect a call that would give him more than a month or three weeks to get ready.

“Hey, I may never get the call, you never know,” Goldberg said. “But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”