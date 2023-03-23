Goalie Ben Foster joins Ryan Reynolds-owned soccer darling Wrexham

One of the best Cinderella stories in sports just got a big-name addition.

Ben Foster, a former goalkeeper for the England national soccer team, has joined Wrexham AFC – the Welsh team owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney that has been making waves in the fifth division of pro soccer in the United Kingdom.

Foster, 39, retired last year after spending four years at Watford, which waffled between the Premier League and the second-tier EFL Championship during his tenure.

He made eight appearances for the national team, the most recent being in 2014 during the World Cup.





Ben Foster during his stint at Watford Getty Images





Wrexham AFC owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Getty Images

Wrexham has become an international darling after Reynolds and McElhenney bought the team in 2020, with a docuseries called “Welcome to Wrexham” following the actors’ purchase.

Coinciding with the international attention and influx of financial help has been increased success for the team, which is currently in first in the National League standings and has a chance to be promoted to the English Football League Two – the fourth division – if they hold off the teams below them in the standings.

Currently, Wrexham is three points ahead of Notts County, with every other team more than 20 points back of second place.





A view of Wrexham’s stadium Getty images

Foster, who has legitimate club experience at Manchester United and Stoke City (with a previous stint at Wrexham in 2005), may give the team the push they need to close out the league championship.

Wrexham has eight games left in the season – including a match on April 10 against Notts County, their primary competition for the title.