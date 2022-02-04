Go with the road underdog

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks come into Friday’s matchup after disappointing losses as double-digit home favorites.

The 76ers have dominated this matchup in recent years, particularly due to Joel Embiid’s greatness. He is averaging 28 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists and is 4-1 in five career games against the Mavs.

Kristaps Porzingis’ knee injury kept him out of Wednesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the host Mavs likely will be shorthanded down low again. For a Mavericks team that ranks 19th in opponent field-goal percentage at the rim (65.4), Porzingis’ absence should allow Embiid to continue this dominant stretch that has catapulted him into pole position on the NBA MVP odds board.

The Mavericks are also dealing with the loss of Tim Hardaway Jr., who is out with a fracture in his left foot, which means they’ll be without two of their top four scorers. Outside of Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson, the Mavs lack playmaking and rank 16th in Offensive Rating (111.3).

The Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis has been battling a knee injury. AP

Their offensive diet is 3-point heavy — they take the seventh highest-frequency of 3-point field goals (39.5 percent) while shooting the sixth-lowest percentage in the league (33.7 percent). They’ll be facing a 76ers team that ranks ninth in Defensive Rating (109.2) and opponent 3-point percentage (34.6).

The Sixers have a major edge in the front court with Embiid, the better offense (112.4 points per 100 possessions, ninth in the NBA) and a defense capable of slowing down the Mavericks’ perimeter attack. I like the 76ers to pull off the win as the road underdog.

The play: 76ers, +1.5.