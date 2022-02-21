Go for goal with a $1,500 Deposit Bonus

Commercial content. 21+.



New York Post readers can get their hands on a huge new customer offer with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out how to claim a first deposit bonus up to $1,500 in time for Champions League, NBA and NHL games.

<br />

What do you get with the Caesars promo code?

Bettors in New York new to Caesars Sportsbook will be able to take advantage of the first deposit match offer of up to $1,500 this week.

When it comes to free bet offers, Caesars offer is certainly one of the best, with a very generous offer getting your new sportsbook account off to a great start. You will not find a higher first deposit match anywhere else in New York.

What is the Caesars Promo Code?

Caesars Promo Code NYPBONUSCZR Caesars Promo Get a first deposit match up to $1,500 when you deposit $50 Caesars Promo Code T&Cs New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.

Upcoming Sports Events with Caesars

The Champions League knockout stages continue, as another four ties get underway. Reigning champions Chelsea host Lille in the first of their two-leg affair, and Villareal play Juventus for the first time in 13 years.

Manchester United travel to Atletico Madrid in perhaps the pick of the games, whilst Benfica take on Ajax.

The NBA returns this week, as the Nets take on the Celtics. The Knicks will have to wait until Saturday to return to the court, as they face the 76ers.

Leaders of the Western Conference, Phoenix Suns will be looking to extend their seven-game winning streak against the Thunder.

The NHL season goes on, with the Rangers and Islanders both in action. The Seattle Kraken are the opponents for the Islanders on on Tuesday. The Rangers sit three points from the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and face the Washington Capitals.

How to use the Caesars Promo Code

<br />

Click above and head to Caesars Sportsbook Read the terms and conditions of the offer Enter the required details and verify your information When asked to enter a promo code, be sure to enter NYPBONUSCZR Make your initial deposit Your deposit will be matched up to the value of $1,500 in free bets Your free bets will be credited in your account within 72 hours. You must use the free bets within seven days of being awarded, otherwise they will expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Existing Customer Offers

Caesars Same Game Parlay Insurance



Caesars same game parlay insurance offer allows bettors to get their money back if exactly one leg of their Same Game Parlay loses. Simply place a Same Game Parlay that is 4+ legs (minimum odds of +400), and If you lose exactly one leg, receive a Free Bet equal to your stake, up to the value of $50.

Refer a Friend, Get a Bonus

21+, T&Cs apply

An easy way to grab yourself $100 in free bets, simply refer your friend with our unique referral link, and after they’ve deposited $50, you will receive $100 in free bets.

One of the best referral schemes of any sportsbooks out there, with a limit of ten friends you can refer.