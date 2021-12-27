Globe Soccer Awards 2021 results: Lewandowski loses to Mbappe & all the winners from Dubai

It was more disappointment for Robert Lewandowski, who after losing out on the 2021 Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi in a controversial vote, also missed out on the Globe Soccer Award’s Men’s Player of the Year award.

Only a few weeks after Messi finished ahead of the Bayern Munich star forward in France Football’s vote involving media members around the world, the Globe Soccer Award ceremony didn’t remedy what many felt to be an injustice after the 2021 that the Polish forward enjoyed.

It was Kylian Mbappe who came away with the 2021 award, despite falling well short of Lewandowski’s achievements. The Bayern striker scored 69 goals during the calendar year, widely recognized as second-best year ever and matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 year. Lewandowski also won the Bundesliga title, the German Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and set the record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year.

MORE: Messi’s Ballon d’Or win was a snub of Lewandowski

Lewandowski will have to console himself with the Fan’s Player of the Year award, which was the final honor named on the night with the event presenters framing it as the showpiece award of the gala. It is definitely debatable as to whether it’s a more prestigious award, especially given the qualifier on the title.

Similar to what occurred at the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris, Lewandowski also came away with a separate award for the most prolific striker (the inaugural Diego Maradona award). The inaugural Striker of the Year award at the Ballon d’Or event was interpreted by many as a consolation prize for the 33-year-old forward.

Held in Dubai every year, the Globe Soccer Awards have become a fixture on the annual list of football honors alongside the Ballon d’Or and The Best FIFA Football Awards. Started in 2010, the Globe Soccer Awards stand out for also recognizing coaches, executives and beginning in 2021 esports players.

MORE: Ballon d’Or awards and voting results

Below are the results of the 12 primary Globe Soccer Awards and other ancillary honors awarded on Monday, Dec. 27.

2021 Men’s Player of the Year

Winner: Kylian Mbappe (PSG / France)

Robert Lewandowski missed out on the Globe Soccer Award’s Men’s Player of the Year honor, settling instead for the 2021 Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Player Club National Team Age Karim Benzema Real Madrid France 34 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 33 Kylian Mbappe PSG France 23 Lionel Messi PSG Argentina 34 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Portugal 36 Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 29

2021 Women’s Player of the Year

Winner: Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona / Spain)

The Women’s Ballon d’Or winner also claimed the Globe Soccer Award for best female player.

Four of the six finalists for the Globe Soccer Awards Women’s Player of the Year honor were in the Top 20 for the Ballon d’Or.

Player Club National Team Age Lucy Bronze Manchester City England 30 Jennifer Hermoso FC Barcelona Spain 31 Sam Kerr Chelsea Australia 28 Lieke Martens FC Barcelona Netherlands 29 Alex Morgan San Diego Wave FC USA 32 Alexia Putellas FC Barcelona Spain 29

2021 Men’s Club of the Year

Winner: Chelsea (England)

The six clubs up for this award included the Champions League winners in Europe, Asia and Africa and it’s the best team in Europe that took the prize.

Club Country 2021 Honors Al Ahly Egypt CAF Champions League winner

CAF Super Cup winner

Egyptian Premier League runner-up Al Hilal Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League winner

Saudi Pro League champion

Saudi Super Cup runner-up Atletico Madrid Spain La Liga champions Chelsea England UEFA Champions League winner

FA Cup finalist Flamengo Brazil Copa Libertadores runner-up

Brazil Serie A runner-up

Campeonato Carioca champion

Supercopa do Brasil winner

Copa do Brasil semi-finalist Manchester City England English Premier League champion

English League Cup winner

UEFA Champions League finalist

FA Cup semi-finalist

2021 Women’s Club of the Year

Winner: FC Barcelona

As the UEFA Women’s Champions League winner and Spanish champion, FC Barcelona was a compelling favorite ahead of the best team in England, Chelsea, which it defeated in the Champions League final.

Barcelona star and Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas accepted the award. Here’s the list of finalists:

Club Country 2021 Honors Barcelona Spain UEFA Women’s Champions League winners

Spain Primera Division champion

Copa de la Reina winners

Spain Supercopa semifinalist Bayern Munich Germany Frauen Bundesliga champion

UEFA Champions League semifinalist

Saudi Super Cup runner-up Chelsea England FA Women’s Super League champion

Women’s FA Cup winner

Women’s League Cup winner

Women’s Community Shield winner

UEFA Women’s Champions League runner-up Manchester City England FA Women’s Super League runner-up

Women’s FA Cup semifinalist

UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinalist Paris Saint-Germain France France Division 1 champion

UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinalist

2021 Men’s Defender of the Year

Winner: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus / Italy)

Bonucci, who finished 14th in the Ballon d’Or voting , won the Defender of the Year award for leading Italy on its run to the UEFA Euro 2021 title.

Including Bonucci, four of the six finalists were also in the running for the FIFA Ballon d’Or.

Player Club National Team Age Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England 23 Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea Spain 32 Leonardo Bonucci Juventus Italy 34 Giorgio Chiellini Juventus Italy 37 Ruben Dias Manchester City Portugal 24 Antonio Rudiger Chelsea Germany 28

2021 Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Winner: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG / Italy)

The Yashin Trophy winner claimed another piece of silverware after helping Italy win the UEFA Euro 2021 title with his penalty-kick heroics.

All the other finalists were among the Top 10 players eligible for the Yashin Trophy award at the Ballon d’Or.

Player Club National Team Age Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium 29 Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Italy 22 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina 29 Edouard Mendy Chelsea Senegal 29 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Germany 35

2021 Men’s Coach of the Year

Winner: Roberto Mancini

The Italian national team made a clean sweep of the trophies for which the team and its players were eligible. Mancini not only led Italy to the Euro 2021 title, but also to a record 37-match unbeaten streak.

But Mancini will have his work cut out for him to help Italy to make the World Cup after dropping into the playoffs, where the Italians will likely have to contend with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

The men’s Coach of the Year was always going to be an interesting selection, especially when it came to weighing the achievements of club coaches and national team coaches.

Coach Team Age 2021 Honors Didier Deschamps France 53 UEFA Nations League winner

UEFA Euro 2021 Rd of 16

FIFA World Cup qualification Hansi Flick Bayern Munich / Germany 56 Bundesliga champion

FIFA Club World Cup winner

UEFA Champions League quarterfinalist

FIFA World Cup qualification Pep Guardiola Manchester City 50 English Premier League champion

English League Cup winner

UEFA Champions League finalist

FA Cup semi-finalist Roberto Mancini Italy 57 UEFA Euro 2021 winner

UEFA Nations League semifinalist

37-match record unbeaten streak Lionel Scaloni Argentina 43 Copa America 2021 winner

FIFA World Cup qualification

27-match unbeaten streak Thomas Tuchel Chelsea 48 UEFA Champions League winner

FA Cup finalist

2021 Men’s National Team of the Year

Winner: Italy

After Leonardo Bonucci and Gigi Donnarumma won the best defender and best goalkeeper awards, Italy claimed the honor for best national team in the world for 2021.

Among the other finalists, Argentina also had a compelling case when taking into account their impressive unbeaten run though it did not reach the Italians’ level.

Nation 2021 Honors Argentina Copa America 2021 winner

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification

27-match unbeaten streak Brazil Copa America finalist

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification

1st place South America qualifying France UEFA Nations League winner

UEFA Euro 2021 Rd of 16

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Italy UEFA Euro 2021 winner

UEFA Nations League semifinalist

37-match record unbeaten streak Morocco 2021 African Nations Championship winner

FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinalist

2021 Sporting Director of the Year

Winner: Txiki Beguiristain (Manchester City)

Manchester City had an incredibly successful 2021 year, winning the English Premier League, the English League Cup and reaching the final of the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

The other finalists were executives who similarly constructed teams that excelled in 2021, including Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan and reigning French champs Lille.

2021 Agent of the Year

Winner: Federico Pastorello

An award for the agents! A couple of these are household names among football fans.

Pastorello was front-and-center in the $135-million Romelu Lukaku transfer from Inter Milan to Chelsea.

Esports Player of the Year

Winner: Mosaad Aldossary (Msdossary7)

Some of the top esports players from Asia, Europe and South America were represented among the five finalists for this inaugural award.

Miscellaneous Awards

The Globe Soccer Awards also managed to recognize Cristiano Ronaldo with one of the other awards handed out on the night: