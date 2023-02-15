Gleyber Torres wants to stay with Yankees despite trade rumors

TAMPA — Gleyber Torres was the only non-pitcher or catcher in the Yankees’ clubhouse at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday, there due to his participation in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

But he won’t be quite as lonely once the rest of the position players join him, including a glut of infielders that could possibly make Torres expendable in a trade this spring if the Yankees find a return that could fill other holes on their roster.

For now, though, Torres is still a Yankee, and manager Aaron Boone said he sees him as his second baseman in a “regular everyday-ish role.”

“I feel like this is my home and for sure I don’t want to leave,” said Torres, who is still under team control for two more years. “This year and next year, I just want to put up really good numbers and try to stay all my career with the Yankees. At the end of the day, it’s a business and we don’t know anything about the future.”





Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres takes batting practice during a workout at the New York Yankees minor league complex in Tampa, Florida. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post





Gleyber Torres could be the odd man out in a crowded Yankees infield. Getty Images

If the Yankees are able to stay healthy this spring, they would have Anthony Rizzo at first base, Josh Donaldson at third base, one from among Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe and Oswaldo Cabrera at shortstop and DJ LeMahieu roving around the infield. Depending on how the shortstop competition plays out — Boone mentioned that all four players would also get reps at other positions this spring — the Yankees could have more than enough depth to deal Torres, who was part of trade talks last summer.

Because of the trade rumors that followed him throughout the offseason, Torres said he stopped checking social media around November. He and the Yankees avoided arbitration in January by agreeing to a $9.95 million contract, but that does not guarantee the 26-year-old will remain a Yankee through the season.

“I think as a player, at any moment you know there’s going to be a younger guy coming for your spot,” Torres said. “I feel good because I know in the Yankees’ future there’s really good players to play for the team and do a really good job for us. … I feel like those guys can help the team to win the World Series. If I’m here, I’ll try to help them. If not, I don’t know. It’s something I don’t think too much about.”

Torres, who hit 24 home runs last year with a 114 OPS-plus, will leave camp to represent Venezuela in the WBC, but has his sights set on fighting for an everyday role when he is here.

“I think I got a couple games here and just show what I can do here and when I come back after WBC,” he said. “I know there’s many really good guys. Everybody competes for jobs. I’ll be here to compete, too.”