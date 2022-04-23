Gleyber Torres’ walk off caps Yankees’ rally to beat Guardians

Isiah Kiner-Falefa spent his first five games in a Yankees uniform scuffling at the plate.

Ten games later, he is the Yankees’ hottest hitter.

Kiner-Falefa came through in the clutch with a game-tying double with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning Saturday before Gleyber Torres followed with a walk-off single to lift the Yankees to a 5-4 win over the Guardians in The Bronx.

The game ended in an ugly scene. As the Yankees went to mob Torres, drinks and trash started raining down in right-center field near the Guardians’ Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado. Moments earlier, Straw had climbed the wall in left field to get face-to-face with fans who appeared to be saying something as left fielder Steven Kwan was tended to after he ran into the wall trying to catch Kiner-Falefa’s double.

Gleyber Torres hits a walk-off single in the 9th inning. AP

Gleyber Torres celebrates after his walk-off hit. AP

Myles Straw (7) climbs the left field wall to talk with a fan during the ninth inning. AP

After Nestor Cortes exited his latest gem in the seventh inning of a 2-2 game, Josh Donaldson had broken the tie in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run.

But Chad Green could not protect the lead in the eighth inning as Austin Hedges hit a two-out, two-strike, two-run home run to left field to give the Guardians a 4-3 lead.

Chad Green reacts after giving up a two-run home run in the 8th inning. AP

Cortes retired Jose Ramirez for the third time for the first out of the seventh inning, marking the end of his day after 91 pitches. He walked off the mound to a standing ovation after giving up just two runs on one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts across 6 ⅓ innings.