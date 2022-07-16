Gleyber Torres regaining 2019 form thanks to swing adjustment

Gleyber Torres may never again hit 38 home runs, as he did in 2019.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t be as good — or perhaps even better — at the plate than he was in that All-Star season.

The Yankees and Torres have talked since spring training about the second baseman using his lower half more. That is something hitting coach Dillon Lawson also pointed to as a reason Torres has been decidedly more productive than in the previous two seasons, when he looked like a different hitter than when he emerged as one of the top young players in the game in 2018-19.

He had a more complicated leg kick and turn in his swing than most and some of that went away in recent seasons.

“Gleyber reached a certain level and did what he did in ’18 and ’19 and in an effort to get better overall, I’d say probably unintentionally, to try to open up more parts to the field kind of cut off his [leg kick and turn] and it became less,’’ Lawson said. “We know that’s how he creates bat speed. Not everybody needs the same thing and what Gleyber needs doesn’t work for everyone, but it works for him.”

The results have followed. Torres has been solid all year, but especially in July.

Torres went 1-for-4 with a walk and run scored, but did ground into a double play in the 10th inning with the bases loaded during the Yankees’ 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Red Sox on Friday. Despite the rough night, Torres is 19-for-48 (.396) with a homer, eight RBIs, six walks and 10 strikeouts in his past 11 games.

The moving parts Torres has in his swing are part of what make him successful, according to Lawson.

“He’s created a way where it all syncs up and the timing is all deeply ingrained so he doesn’t have to think about it,’’ Lawson said. “If he quickens it up or does too much else, it doesn’t help him. It actually hurts. So we want him to be comfortable because it’s what makes him who he is.”

There’s also the comfort level of being back at second base and the effects of the cortisone shot Torres received on his right wrist on June 27.

It has all added up to a Torres the Yankees hadn’t seen for much of 2020 and last season, when he went from looking to be a cornerstone of their lineup and infield to a player who may never reach those heights again.

And Lawson noted that some of his numbers — such as strikeout rate — are better now than they were when Torres was seemingly at his best. Scouts believe it’s a combination of factors.

“Pitchers made adjustments and he was probably slow to adjust to them,’’ one AL scout said. “But you can see the difference this year, from the fact he’s been pretty good at second base, so he doesn’t have that on his mind, to the fact he’s a more experienced hitter and has picked up and learned from some of the slumps he went through before.”

Those years, when he had a 96 OPS-plus, meaning he was below average offensively, have become more of a memory. His 134 mark so far this season is actually the best of his career, since numbers have dropped across the league since Torres’ 2019 breakout.

“For him, getting him back to this approach is like riding a bike,’’ Lawson said. “His plate discipline actually advanced every year, despite the production [dropoff] and now he has a more advanced approach. We want to let him put it all together and get out of the way.”