Gleyber Torres hits walk-off home run as Yankees top Rangers

Coming off a three-day layoff, the Yankees’ bats were quiet for most of Sunday’s doubleheader opener.

But all it took was one swing from Gleyber Torres to win it in dramatic fashion.

Torres led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run to the opposite field off Rangers left-hander John King to lift the Yankees to a 2-1 win at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole, pitching on seven days’ rest, battled traffic early before going on cruise control to get through six scoreless innings on 105 pitches. Aaron Boone then allowed him to go back out for the seventh, after the Yankees had taken a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, but it quickly backfired.

With one out and a full count to Kole Calhoun, Cole’s 114th and final pitch of the day was a 99 mph fastball down the middle. Calhoun crushed it for a solo home run that stayed just fair down the right-field line to tie the game 1-1.

The Yankees celebrate with Gleyber Torres at home plate after his walk-off home run on Sunday. Robert Sabo

The Yankees had a prime chance to take the lead back in the bottom of the inning, putting runners on second and third with one out. But Aaron Hicks whiffed, falling to 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position this season, and Aaron Judge flew out to end the inning.

Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning had held the Yankees hitless until the sixth inning. Judge finally recorded their first hit with a leadoff infield single, followed by a single from Anthony Rizzo that put runners on the corners.

Giancarlo Stanton came up next and skied a ball to left field for a sacrifice fly, scoring Judge to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The Rangers forced Cole to throw 47 pitches to get through two innings. He gave up three hits and a walk during those two frames, but he stranded all four runners to keep the game scoreless.

Cole then settled in with clean third, fourth and fifth innings that helped get his pitch count back in check.

Gleyber Torres hit a walk-off home run in Game 1 of the Yankees’ doubleheader against the Rangers on Sunday. Robert Sabo

Gleyber Torres reacts after hitting a walk-off home run on Sunday. Robert Sabo

The Rangers did their best to let the Yankees score in the fifth inning with a pair of errors and another errant throw that wiped out the chance for a double play. But Hicks struck out with runners on first and second to end the threat.