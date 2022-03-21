Gleyber Torres delivers in Yankees’ exhibition

Here are some notable nuggets that happened during Yankees’ spring training on Sunday:

Gleyber day

There was some doubt whether Gleyber Torres would be in the lineup because his wife is due to give birth any day, according to Aaron Boone. Torres started, got a hit and a walk and went from first to third on a single to right by Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the second inning of the Yankees’ 8-7 loss to the Tigers at Steinbrenner Field.

Rocket man

Roger Clemens’ son, Kody, is a third baseman in the Tigers’ organization and went 1-for-3 with an RBI. The 25-year-old spent most of last season at Triple-A Toledo.

Caught my eye

Anthony Volpe was in pinstripes for the first time, wearing No. 14 and made a nice play on a grounder to his right in the fifth. The shortstop prospect then made a strong throw to first.

Monday’s schedule

The Yankees host the Phillies at 1:05 p.m. at Steinbrenner Field with Jameson Taillon scheduled to make his first start of the spring, as his recovery from offseason ankle tendon surgery continues to be ahead of schedule.