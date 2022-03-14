Gisele Bündchen reacts to Tom Brady’s NFL return after retirement

Gisele Bündchen is ready to see husband Tom Brady back in action.

On Sunday, the same day the 44-year-old quarterback announced his NFL return after stepping away from the game for a whole 40 days, Bündchen took to Instagram to celebrate Brady’s decision to rejoin the Buccaneers.

“Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” the 41-year-old supermodel commented on Brady’s post, according to Comments by Athletes.

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram on Sunday following husband Tom Brady’s decision to return for a 23rd NFL season Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brady stunned the sports community by un-retiring on Sunday night, stating in an Instagram post that he and the Buccaneers “have unfinished business.”

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady began.

“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG.”

Brady, who won his seventh Super Bowl in 2021 — his first with the Buccaneers — was bounced from the playoffs in January by the now-champion Rams. Tampa Bay fell to Los Angeles in the Divisional Round, prompting immediate chatter about the quarterback’s future.

Bündchen kissed Brady on the field in February 2021 after the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brady celebrates his Super Bowl 2021 victory with Bündchen, daughter Vivian, son Jack (top left) and son Benjamin (right) Instagram/Gisele Bundchen

In the weeks following the game, Brady revealed in a lengthy social media statement that he was calling it a career after 22 seasons.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life,” he wrote in early February.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Before an “official” career announcement arrived from Brady, the quarterback said he was going to reflect and spend time with his family.

Brady and Bündchen recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary Theo Wargo/WireImage

“I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, because they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months — to do what I need to do and I said this a few years ago. It’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always about what I want. It’s about what we want as a family,” Brady previously said on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!”

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and are parents to daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12. The former Patriots quarterback also shares 14-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Recently, Brady and Bündchen celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.