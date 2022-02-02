Gisele Bundchen pens touching Instagram post to Tom Brady after retirement

Tom Brady officially retired from the NFL on Tuesday morning, announcing his decision to step away after 22 seasons in an Instagram post.

Plenty of tributes to Brady’s superb career flowed in throughout the day. That included one from his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Bundchen took to Instagram to congratulate Brady on his career. She wrote that she was “so proud” of Brady and noted that he is “the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person” she has ever met.

Below is the full text of Bundchen’s Instagram post:

What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football. But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.

I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years. I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.

You are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever met. You never once complained over the years about all the bruises and aches and pains. You just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader there was to all your teammates.

I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!

Words can’t really express how grateful I am to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family for so many years.

With all my love, Gisele

Brady cited his family as one of the biggest factors in his decision to retire. He thanked Bundchen for supporting his career and credited her “selflessness” as one of the reasons he was able to play for so long and become the greatest to play the game.

“Our family is my greatest achievement,” Brady wrote in his retirement post. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Brady will have now have plenty of time to spend with his family, including Bundchen and their three children — Jack, Benny and Vivian — as he rides off into the sunset.