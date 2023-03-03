Gisele Bündchen offers post-Tom Brady divorce reflection

Gisele Bündchen is all about self-reflection these days.

The 42-year-old supermodel, months after her split from ex-NFL quarterback Tom Brady, is focusing on her well-being these days.

“Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise,” she wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a photo of her practicing yoga on the beach. “It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions.

“When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better.

“It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy are you nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create.”

Bündchen and Brady, 45, called it quits after 13 years in a high-profile divorce that many suspect affected the QB’s play in his final NFL season.

While Bündchen is back in Brazil for Carnival following her first Valentine’s Day as a single woman since she and Brady got together, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is rumored to be in talks with Netflix for a comedy roast special.





Gisele took to the beach for some yoga and self-reflection. Gisele Bundchen/Instagram





Brady retired after the 2022 NFL season, his 23rd as a pro. AP

It could be good practice for his upcoming gig with Fox Sports — a $325 million deal to be part of the network’s top NFL broadcasting team.

Brady, however, won’t start his new job until 2024

That leaves plenty of time to spend with his children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, whom he shares with Bündchen, and 15-year-old Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan.





Gisele took in Carnival while in Rio de Janeiro. SplashNews.com





Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen with their kids after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Instagram

The soon-to-be Football Hall of Famer is also the proud owner of a pair of kittens — at Vivian’s behest — though at least one NFL team is keeping an eye on his early retirement mood after his reversal last year.

“I said I’d leave a desk lamp on,” Buccaneers GM Jason Licht told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. ” Before [Brady’s return] last year, I said I’d leave the light on. Maybe it’s a flashlight [this year].