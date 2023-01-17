Gisele Bündchen jogs with Joaquim Valente as Tom Brady’s NFL season ends

Gisele Bündchen is kicking off the new year with a familiar face.

The 42-year-old supermodel was spotted jogging in Costa Rica last week with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, whom she was seen with in November 2022 after her divorce from Tom Brady.

Bündchen wore an olive green sports bra and matching shorts during the jog while Valente sported a blue T-shirt and dark running shorts.

Gisele Bündchen is seen jogging with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

The twosome were seen working on their fitness in Costa Rica.



Bündchen’s latest outing with Valente took place a short time before Brady wrapped his 23rd NFL season, which some speculate could be his last.

Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Cowboys on Monday in a wild-card matchup, 31-14. The quarterback, who threw two touchdowns and one red-zone interception in the season-ending defeat, was asked about what could potentially be next in his postgame press conference.

“It’ll just be one day at a time, truth,” Brady, 45, said when asked if he had a timetable.

Gisele Bündchen wore an olive green sports bra and matching shorts during her jog. BACKGRID

Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen were previously spotted together in November 2022. BACKGRID

It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Brady, beginning in February 2022, when he announced his NFL retirement after 22 seasons. A month later, he walked back the decision and rejoined the Buccaneers.

Leading up to the start of the season, however, reports of tension between Brady and Bündchen began to surface, with Page Six exclusively reporting in September 2022 that the two engaged in “a series of heated arguments” over the quarterback’s decision to play again.

Tom Brady stands at the podium following the Buccaneers’ loss to the Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023. Getty Images

Brady and Bündchen confirmed in October 2022 they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady said on social media at the time.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children together, daughter Vivian (bottom left) and son Benjamin (far right). The quarterback is also a dad to son Jack (top left). gisele/Instagram

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in 2019. FilmMagic

The former couple has two children together, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady also shares a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

As for Valente, he and Bündchen are not believed to be an item.

“He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids’ martial arts teachers,” a source previously told People. “They are not dating.”