Gisele Bundchen has no plans to attend Tom Brady’s season opener

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will kick off their season Sunday on the road in Dallas, and as of Friday, his wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly isn’t set to attend the season-opener.

“It’s always a big thing when Gisele is coming to watch the game, but as of right now, there’s none of that for Sunday’s game,” a source told People.

When Bünchen attends games with the couple’s kids — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and Brady’s 15-year-old son Jack, whom he co-parents with his ex, Bridget Moynahan — the family receives the VIP treatment, which includes heavy security.

“It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around,” the source told People. “I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird.

“Everyone here knows that there’s tension, but we don’t know how serious it is. So we’re just not talking to him about Gisele. It’s not a topic anyone wants to bring up to him.”

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen with their their kids after he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in a 31-9 win against the Chiefs in February 2021. Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

The news came after Page Six reported last week that Bündchen left the family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s abrupt decision to un-retire from the NFL. This season will mark his 23rd NFL campaign.

Brady and Bündchen’s relationship news broke upon Brady’s return to the Buccaneers following a mysterious, 11-day absence from training camp in August. The quarterback and Tampa Bay brass said the hiatus was pre-planned due to “personal” reasons.

When Brady addressed the matter, he played coy and said he has “a lot of s–t going on.” Beyond that, it’s unknown why he stepped away from the team.

Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen in June 2021. Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Over the weekend, Bündchen was seen with the couple’s kids at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Fla., which is located just north of Miami.

A source told Page Six that “Gisele isn’t back with Tom,” and that “she flew back to Florida to be with her kids, but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. Bündchen is believed to be staying in Miami.

Neither Brady nor Bündchen has addressed the status of their relationship. The quarterback reiterated his focus on football in the Monday episode of his SiriusXM show, “Let’s Go!” — where he also discussed his family, but did not mention Bündchen.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala. FilmMagic

Tom Brady throws before an NFL preseason preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. AP

Last month Bündchen gushed over Brady in a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know!”

In June, Brady mentioned his family when he said that “things have always taken a back seat” to football. That same month, Bündchen shared a separate tribute to Brady for Father’s Day.