Gisele Bündchen divorce was not Tom Brady’s ‘idea’

It seems Tom Brady didn’t want to throw in the towel on his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who finalized his divorce from the 42-year-old supermodel last week, “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things,” a source recently told People.

“This was not Tom’s idea,” the insider said in reference to the split, later adding how the seven-time Super Bowl champion “didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want the marriage to end.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, here at the 2018 Met Gala, announced their divorce in October 2022.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Brady is said to have tried “to make things work” with Bündchen before calling it quits, but the efforts appeared “too little, too late,” according to a separate report from People.

“She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t,” a source told the outlet.

On Friday, Brady and Bündchen confirmed that they were ending their marriage after 13 years together.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the Met Gala together in May 2019.

Gisele Bündchen poses solo on the pink carpet at the Met Gala in 2019.



“We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram.

Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Bündchen, posted a separate message on social media Friday.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote in an Instagram Story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two kids together, son Benjamin (second from left) and daughter Vivian (right). The Buccaneers quarterback is also a dad to son Jack (center), whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. Instagram

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

Speculation surrounding the state of Brady and Bündchen’s marriage had been mounting for weeks prior to the October divorce announcement.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Page Six exclusively reported that the pair engaged in heated arguments over the quarterback’s decision to unretire from football. A source later told Page Six that Brady and Bündchen’s marital troubles had “nothing to do” with the NFL.

Quarterback Tom Brady warms up ahead of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Oct. 16, 2022. Getty Images

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated,” the insider said.

Brady is currently in his 23rd season in the league and his third year with the Buccaneers, who have dropped three straight games.

Tampa Bay, which is currently in second place in the NFC South at 3-5, will host the Super Bowl champion Rams on Sunday in a divisional-round rematch from January’s playoffs.