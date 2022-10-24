Gisele Bündchen divorce turning Tom Brady into ‘shell of himself’: Rex Ryan

Rex Ryan said the quiet part out loud.

After the Bucs lost 21-3 to the Panthers, their fourth loss in five games, the ESPN analyst spoke about Tom Brady’s performance amid rumors of a bitter divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

“This team is searching like crazy. At least they’re trying, they’re searching, but Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday morning. “You look at him even physically. His personal life, obviously, is having an effect too. I get it. I don’t want to minimize this. It’s a factor. Obviously it’s something. This looks like there’s no answer because there’s no speed on the field.”

The former Bills and Jets coach called the Buccaneers old, slow and unwatchable. Citing a stat from show producer Paul “Hembo” Hembekides, Ryan said that Tampa is the second-slowest offense in the league; the only team behind them is the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady was 32-49 for 290 yards – fewer than six yards per attempt – on Sunday in Carolina. This was a game in which the Bucs were double-digit favorites as the Panthers had traded their best offensive player, Christian McCaffrey, to the 49ers earlier in the week, and were starting preseason third-stringer P.J. Walker at quarterback.

The Bucs have lost four of five.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to be going through a split. Getty Images

Tom Brady gets sacked during the Buccaneers’ loss to the Panthers. Getty Images

The silver lining for Tampa is that at 3-4, they still lead the NFC South in a tie with the Falcons. The betting market handily expects the Bucs to win the division, as they are listed as -270 favorites Monday morning on FanDuel.