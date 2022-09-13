Gisele Bündchen conflicted in latest Tom Brady interview

Tom Brady’s 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen is said to be rocky over his decision to unretire from the NFL. But as the supermodel expressed in a new interview, while seeing her family chase their dreams “makes [her] happy,” she is looking ahead to her future plans, too.

In a recent conversation with Elle magazine — which took place weeks prior to Page Six’s initial report of a spat between the couple — Bündchen, 42, spoke about supporting her family over the years, which included a move to New England, where Brady, 45, served as the Patriots’ quarterback for two decades before heading to Tampa Bay in 2020.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” said Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, with Brady.

Gisele Bündchen opened up about Tom Brady in a new interview. Instagram

The supermodel spoke about supporting her family over the years. Getty Images

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do.”

Although NFL Network reported this season is expected to be Brady’s last, Bündchen spoke elsewhere in the interview of the importance of following one’s passion.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Prior to stepping away from the game in February, Brady spoke openly about spending time with his family, which also includes 15-year-old son Jack, whom he co-parents with ex Bridget Moynahan. He changed course 40 days later to rejoin the Buccaneers for his 23rd season.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen with their family following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win in February 2021. Instagram

Tom Brady during the Buccaneers’ season opener against the Cowboys on Sunday. Getty Images

Last month, Page Six exclusively reported on tension between Brady and Bündchen, with a source stating, “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Though Bündchen was believed to be in New York during the Buccaneers’ season opener on Sunday in Dallas, she tweeted a message of support for Brady, who threw for 212 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the 19-3 win.

“Let’s go @TomBrady ! Let’s go Bucs !” she wrote.

The Buccaneers will visit the Saints on Sunday before hosting the Packers in Tampa Bay the following week.