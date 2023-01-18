Girlfriend of Cardinals’ Cody Ford stunned by NFL jersey revelation

You really do learn something new every day.

Take it from Tianna Robillard, the girlfriend of Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford, who chronicled her latest discovery on TikTok – when she learned her NFL beau had to shell out more than $1,300 to keep some of his NFL gear after the season.

“Today’s the day I found out that they don’t get their jerseys for free or their helmet,” Robillard said in the clip, which featured the 26-year-old Ford holding up his Cardinals apparel.

Cody Ford is seen with his Cardinals apparel after Arizona finished their season in early January.



Robillard then asked Ford how much the gear cost, to which he replied, “$1,350.”

“One thousand, three hundred and fifty dollars for all of that. That’s a lot of money,” she said.

As the two continued to discuss the revelation, Ford got playful with Robillard, placing his helmet over her head. Robillard, who has been dating Ford since at least 2022, according to social media posts, then channeled her inner-offensive lineman.

“Season being over feels like schools out,” Robillard captioned the clip, which elicited quite the response from fans, who were also unaware that players had to pay for gear.

“I was today years old too,” one viewer commented, while another wrote, “I 100% thought they got unlimited uniforms (as needed) fo free.”

A second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Ford spent the first three seasons of his career with the Bills before he was traded to the Cardinals in August 2022.

Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford ahead of a preseason game in August 2022. AP

It was a disappointing year in Arizona, with the team finishing the regular season at 4-13 and head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting the ax. GM Steve Keim also stepped away from the organization to focus on his health after taking a leave in December.

The Cardinals have since turned the page to a new regime, hiring the Titans’ former director of player personnel Monti Ossenford to fill the vacant GM post. The team has not hired a head coach as of Wednesday, though former Saints coach Sean Payton is on their radar.