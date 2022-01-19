Girlfriend Jenna Berman bombarded with questions

It seems some 49ers fans are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to getting information directly from a source.

One day after the 49ers stunned the Cowboys with a 23-17 victory, Jenna Berman, the girlfriend of defensive end Nick Bosa, posted a sultry bikini snap on Instagram. While some fans commented with fire emojis, others pressed the model about Bosa’s game-day status, given he suffered a concussion in Sunday’s win.

“Please let us know if nick is gonna play or not,” one fan asked Berman, while another replied, “Heal Bosa before Saturday.”

Bosa suffered a concussion in the first half of Sunday’s game. Although 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed optimistic about Bosa’s availability for Saturday, the two-time Pro Bowler did not practice Tuesday.

Off the field, however, Bosa got one more dig in at the Cowboys, calling the 49ers’ “Americas team” in an Instagram post.

Leading up to wild-card weekend, Bosa commented that the Cowboys’ offensive line, notably tackles La’el Collins and Tyron Smith, were “beatable.”

“Obviously, Tyron’s had a Hall of Fame career, I think. And him and Trent have been the best tackles in the league for a long time. But they’re definitely beatable. There’s tape on them getting beat, and we’re trying to do the same. They’ve definitely been in and out of the lineup a lot this year and the past years, so, the game plan is to make them work,” Bosa said, per NFL.com.

With the 49ers’ season on the line Saturday, perhaps Bosa’s favorite fan will give the team some extra support in Green Bay.

He and Berman made their romance official last March, according to Awesemo.com.