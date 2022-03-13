Gio Urshela will be Yankees’ shortstop for now

TAMPA, Fla. – On Day 1 of Yankees spring training, Aaron Boone said his shortstop is Gio Urshela.

That could all change with one free-agent signing or trade in the coming days, with the market still unthawing from the lockout freeze, but as the roster stands now, the Yankees would fill the hole at shortstop internally.

“Gio,” Boone said Sunday when asked about his shortstop right now — one of the biggest questions facing the team all offseason. “Gleyber [Torres] will have to mix in there. Obviously we’ve got some young guys that are knocking on the door that we’re really excited about, [Oswald] Peraza and [Oswaldo] Cabrera that are here. We’ll just let that situation shake out. I’m sure there’s still things to be done across the game and certainly with us that are going to change that landscape potentially along the way.”

Gio Urshela arrives for spring training at George M Steinbrenner Field. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Gio Urshela throws out Blue Jays DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr., not shown, at first base during a game in Toronto last season. Frank Gunn

The two big free-agent shortstops left on the market are Carlos Correa and Trevor Story. The Yankees appear unlikely to go after Correa given the big money and length of contract he is expected to land, especially with their own top shortstop prospects Anthony Volpe and Peraza not too far away from the major leagues. Story could be a potential fit if he ends up taking a shorter-term deal.

If the Yankees were to stick with Urshela at shortstop, though, Boone said DJ LeMahieu would play the bulk of his games at third base while still moving around the infield. Torres, who was moved off shortstop late last season after struggling at the position, could still see some time there but Boone said the Yankees are “pretty committed” to having him at second base.

In the meantime, Boone was leaving the rest up to general manager Brian Cashman.

“I know Cash and the front office right now are obviously in overdrive and just kind of evaluating and having those conversations, whether it’s free agents, through trade markets,” he said. “I know they’re working to find a place where it potentially improves our club.”