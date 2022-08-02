Giants’ Yusuf Corker has coverage talents on field, at home

The text message from Yusuf Corker’s pregnant wife landed just as he was about to take the field at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

“Have a good practice. Love you. By the way, I’m about to start pushing,” Taryn wrote to her husband.

Corker laughed at her sense of humor and continued on his mission to open the eyes of NFL scouts, with the Giants among those teams paying closest attention to the safety. Two hours later, he returned to his locker to find photos of the couple’s second child on his phone.

“At first I’m like, ‘Are you serious? I thought you were just playing?’ ” said Corker, whose namesake son was born on the afternoon of Feb. 3. “But we talked about it beforehand: ‘If you are at the Senior Bowl, would you leave?’ I said, ‘I have to try to improve my stock.’ ”

Projected as a fifth-round draft pick by some scouting services, Corker surprisingly went undrafted before quickly signing with the Giants. An above-market $95,000 guarantee on his three-year, $2.57 million contract indicated the Giants’ high interest level.

The draft snub left the 23-year-old Corker feeling disappointed, but he had no time to sulk with a newborn and 2-year-old daughter Amirah Lee to raise.

“Everything is for them,” Corker said. “I’m not just playing for myself but to provide for my family.”

In a strange way, having a second child was the perfect parental preparation for playing in the Giants defense, in which safeties either are blitzing or trying to win 1-on-1 matchups against tight ends and slot receivers. Two parents and two children means no more double-teaming to manage toddler-created chaos.

“We basically went to man-to-man coverage,” Corker joked of the at-home strategy. “I’d go pick up my daughter at daycare — she likes to play with Daddy — and my wife would take care of our son. We only go zone when we are by ourselves and you’ve got to do two things at once.”

Yusuf Corker signed with the Giants after going undrafted. Corey Sipkin/New York Post

An ability to multi-task should serve Corker well the rest of training camp, as he tries to steal a spot on the 53-man roster. He already was running with the second-team defense, but could be the depth-chart beneficiary of the broken collarbone suffered Saturday by fellow rookie safety Dane Belton. Corker actually was graded higher than Belton, a fourth-round pick, before the draft by NFL.com and The Athletic.

“Right now it doesn’t matter where you ended up or what round you were drafted in. I’m just ready to prove my worth,” Corker said. “Whenever you get your reps, you have to make the most of them, be noticed and make plays. As soon as I get back to the hotel, I FaceTime them for a max of 20-30 minutes. After that, I have to stick my head back in the playbook.”

Corker’s teammate at Kentucky and training-camp roommate with the Giants, second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, noted Corker’s commitment level.

“He’s going to do whatever it takes to help our defense,” said Robinson, who texted Corker as soon as he heard they were teammates again. “That’s just how Yusuf is. Even outside of football, he’s just always thinking about his family and what he can do better for them.”

After practice Monday, Corker sought out a few defensive linemen to ask for pointers on using his hands and quickness to get off blocks against a player with superior strength. It was a moment indicative of the “good awareness” and “instinctive” parts of a skill set that earned the praise of Giants head coach Brian Daboll.

“He’s done a good job at improving,” Daboll said. “And he’ll get his opportunities.”

The combination of playing in New York (“I was kind of itching to get up here and see the city,” Corker admitted.) and seeing eye-to-eye with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s aggressive nature is what lured Corker to the Giants in the first place.

“I like to come down and hit, but I feel I can do every other aspect as well,” Corker said. “Just want to make some plays, and this is the best scheme to do it in as a safety.”

If Corker proves he can make plays once the preseason games start, he might have to move out of the apartment shared with Robinson to make room for his family in the regular season.

“We have to wait and see what happens,” Corker said. “Hopefully, I can bring them along.”