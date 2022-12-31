Giants’ Xavier McKinney set to return vs. Colts in major boost

The Giants are getting back one of their best players and leaders, just in time for their win-and-in the playoffs game Sunday against the Colts at MetLife Stadium.

Safety Xavier McKinney, who missed the last seven games with a hand injury, on Saturday was added to the active roster from the non-football injury list. This means he will be uniform and on the field this weekend, a huge lift to a defensive backfield that has often struggled without his sideline-to-sideline coverage ability.

This comes as a surprise. The Giants started the clock on McKinney this week when he began practicing with the team. He looked fine running — there was never anything wrong with his lower body — and he wore a splint on his left hand as protection as he went through drills to test the strength and flexibility in the hand. But as late as Friday, coach Brian Daboll cautioned that he expected McKinney would not make it back in time for this game.

Xavier McKinney is set to return for the Giants' game against the Colts.

Xavier McKinney has worn a splint on his hand since returning to practice.

“Obviously, hasn’t played a game in a while,’’ Daboll said. “I’d probably say probably not this week, but he looked good up there.”

McKinney lobbied to play. The Giants medical staff, front office and coaching staff reconsidered and McKinney will get his wish.

During the bye week after the team’s Week 8 game in Seattle, McKinney went on a Mexican vacation at Cabo San Lucas. He fractured three fingers on his left hand in a Can-Am all-terrain vehicle accident and was immediately placed on the non-football injury list. With McKinney in the lineup, the Giants were 6-2. They are 2-4-1 without him. Jason Pinnock filled in and played well at times but McKinney is a top player, a team captain and a building block on defense.

McKinney is unlikely to receive a full load in his first game back — he usually plays every snap on defense — but having him for 20-30 snaps should make a difference.

To make room on the roster for McKinney, wide receiver David Sills was released. For Sunday’s game, the Giants also elevated tight end Chris Myarick and defensive back Zyon Gilbert from the practice squad.